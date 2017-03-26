Youth employment seen as key challenge ahead of Arab summit

DEAD SEA, Jordan — The Arab League chief says 29 per cent youth unemployment is one of the region's biggest challenges.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit spoke Sunday, ahead of a summit of Arab leaders later in the week. He told economic ministers from the region that economic and social issues should take priority at the summit "because the Arab citizen is economically insecure and his trust in the future is weak."

Aboul-Gheit says one-third of the Arab world's population is below the age of 30 and that Arab countries need to create 60 million jobs in a decade to absorb newcomers into the labour market. He says trade between Arab countries remains low, at eight to 10 per cent of the total.