1,100 New Hampshire acres donated for permanent conservation

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A New Hampshire couple has donated 1,100 acres to the Upper Valley Land Trust for permanent conservation, the largest donation in the organization's history.

The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2nsNnQR) Christina and Harvey Hill, of Charlestown, are keeping 27 acres for the home they built in 1989.

Trust President Jeanie McIntyre says the land is particularly valuable because of the Hills' sustainable forestry practices. McIntyre said the size and quality of the land provides "all sorts of teaching opportunities for people," from demonstrating thoughtful timber harvesting and related activities, to identification courses for natural resources, plants, winter trees and animal tracking.