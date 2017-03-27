9 Texas high schoolers charged with sex assault in hazing

LA VERNIA, Texas — Nine Texas high school students have been charged with sexual assault in a hazing scandal involving athletes.

La Vernia Police Chief Bruce Ritchey says seven juveniles and two adults have been charged in allegations dating back as far as 2014.

All nine have at some point been athletes at La Vernia High School. Ritchey says the hazing primarily involved the football team, but the basketball and baseball teams were also involved to a lesser degree.

La Vernia is a city of about 1,000 residents about 20 miles east of San Antonio.