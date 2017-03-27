Activists: Hong Kong to arrest democracy protest leaders

Hong Kong activists say police are planning to arrest student leaders and other prominent figures involved with the huge 2014 "Umbrella Movement" pro-democracy protests, a day after the city picked a new leader.

The Demosisto political party said Monday that police want to charge nine people with committing a public nuisance.

The crackdown, which comes more than two years after the end of the massive protests, could reignite political tensions in Hong Kong as the city prepares for a leadership transfer.

Beijing loyalist Carrie Lam promised to mend political divisions after she was named Hong Kong's next leader on Sunday.