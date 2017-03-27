American woman wounded in Mexico resort of San Jose del Cabo

MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials say an American woman was wounded by a stray bullet during a shooting in the resort of San Jose del Cabo.

The prosecutor's office in Baja California Sur state says the woman is a 60-year-old from Pennsylvania. It says her wounds are not life-threatening and has not released her name.

The U.S. Embassy says it is aware of the report of the shooting but declines to release any further details due to privacy considerations.

Prosecutors say an unidentified man died in the shooting Sunday on a street in the resort's tourist area. He was apparently the intended target. The American woman was apparently walking near the vehicle where he was shot.