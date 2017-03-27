Bangladesh army kills 4 insurgents, ends 4-day standoff

NEW DELHI — The Bangladesh army says it has killed all four militants believed to have seized a building in an eastern city four days ago with a large cache of ammunition.

Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Fakhrul Ahsan said two bodies were found in the building on Monday in addition to six people, including two policemen, who were killed in explosions near the building earlier.

Army and paramilitary troops had been trying since Friday to flush the militants out of building in the city of Sylhet.

Ahsan said at least 25 people were wounded in the attack and 78 civilians were rescued from the building.