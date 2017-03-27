British, Scottish leaders to meet amid independence dispute

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting Scotland's leader for the first time since they faced off in a struggle over a new push for Scottish independence as the U.K. leaves the European Union.

May is due to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, days after Sturgeon demanded a referendum on Scottish independence to be held within two years. May has rejected that timetable.

May is due to give a speech Monday promising stronger powers for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and saying she will never allow "our union to become looser and weaker, or our people to drift apart."