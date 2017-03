SOFIA, Bulgaria — Near final results in Bulgaria show that a centre -right, pro-European Union party is the clear winner in the country's parliamentary election.

With about 96.7 per cent of the votes counted, GERB had 32.6 per cent of the votes, the central election commission said Monday morning. The results allows party leader Boiko Borisov, a former prime minister, to form his third Cabinet.

The Socialist Party was in second place, polling 27.1 per cent . Its leader, Kornelia Ninova conceded defeat and said the party wouldn't take part in a coalition government with GERB.