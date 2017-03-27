China lifts ban on Brazilian beef

BEIJING — China has lifted an import ban on beef from Brazil after Brazilian authorities promised to block shipments by producers at the centre of a product quality scandal, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said Monday.

Brazil also has promised to take stricter measures to ensure the quality of meat shipped to China, said the spokeswoman, Hua Chunying.

Brazil's meat exports collapsed last week after investigators accused inspectors of taking bribes to ignore outdated meat and chemicals. China, the European Union, Japan and Mexico banned or limited imports.