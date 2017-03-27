Court filing: Convicted former Christie allies lied at trial

NEWARK, N.J. — Two ex-allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie committed perjury on the witness stand during their corruption trial last fall and shouldn't be given any leniency at sentencing this week, government prosecutors wrote to a judge Monday.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni are to be sentenced Wednesday. In Monday's filing, prosecutors called for a sentence of 37 to 46 months in prison.

In a filing later Monday, Baroni's attorneys argued for probation and community service, saying that their client should be given consideration for his exemplary life and for his assistance to the FBI in a separate political corruption probe in New Jersey more than a decade ago.

Baroni and Kelly were convicted last fall of using their positions to cause traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge in 2013 in an alleged plot against a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse Christie.

Baroni and Kelly testified that they thought the lane realignment was part of a legitimate traffic study. At the time of the gridlock, Kelly was deputy chief of staff to Christie, and Baroni was a top Christie appointee to the Port Authority. Christie wasn't charged.

In Monday's sentencing memorandum, prosecutors scoffed at their claims and said their testimony was contradicted by several other witnesses.

"They lied about what they knew, what they said, and what they did," prosecutors wrote. "They evaded, obstructed, and gave alternative explanations that bore no relation whatsoever to the truth. Their flagrantly false testimony was rejected by the jury, which convicted them of all counts of the Indictment."

Kelly and Baroni were each convicted on seven charges including conspiracy, wire fraud, civil rights offences and misapplying the property of the Port Authority. The maximum combined sentences would run into the decades, but former U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman had indicated they would receive far less than that.

This month, the federal judge who oversaw the trial denied Baroni's and Kelly's motions to overturn their guilty verdicts. They had argued that U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton should have instructed jurors they could have acquitted the defendants if the government didn't prove the alleged conspiracy was aimed at punishing Mayor Mark Sokolich.

The government argued jurors only had to believe Baroni and Kelly conspired to misapply the property of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey — the bridge — and not the reason they did it.

Baroni's attorneys argued in their brief Monday that other defendants who committed, in some cases, violent crimes have received lighter sentences than what Baroni faces. They added that Baroni is remorseful for his actions.

"Bill deeply regrets his role in the lane realignment and particularly his decision to follow the directives given to him to not return Mayor Sokolich's call because they run counter to his moral ethos," they wrote.

Baroni contended during the trial that he was misled by former Port Authority colleague David Wildstein, a former political blogger and high school classmate of Christie's who pleaded guilty and testified against Baroni and Kelly.