Cyclone hits Australian islands lifting roofs, cutting power

TOWNSVILLE, Australia — Officials say a powerful cyclone is lashing islands, damaging roofs and cutting power as it edges toward Australia's tropical northeast coast.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology says Category 4 cyclone Debbie brought winds gusting to 250 kilometres per hour (155 mph) and torrential rain on Tuesday to the Whitsunday Islands, a popular tourist destination off the Queensland state coast southeast of the city of Bowen.

The eye of the storm was expected to cross the coast later Tuesday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Stephan Gollschewski says reports of damage were starting to come in, including roof damage at police buildings in the Whitsundays region.