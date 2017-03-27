Cyclone hits Australian islands lifting roofs, cutting power
TOWNSVILLE, Australia — Officials say a powerful cyclone is lashing islands, damaging roofs and cutting power as it edges toward Australia's tropical northeast coast.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology says Category 4 cyclone Debbie brought winds gusting to 250
The eye of the storm was expected to cross the coast later Tuesday.
Deputy Police Commissioner Stephan Gollschewski says reports of damage were starting to come in, including roof damage at police buildings in the Whitsundays region.
Whitsundays Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox says authorities have received 98 requests for help and 10,000 premises have lost electricity.
