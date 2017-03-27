Dad of boy hit by car didn't condone driver's fatal shooting
CINCINNATI — The father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a vehicle in Cincinnati says he doesn't condone the subsequent slaying of the driver and is sorry for the man's family.
Police say 44-year-old Jamie Urton got out of his car after hitting the child Friday and was repeatedly shot in a confrontation.
Initial reports indicated the boy was struck in the street, but his father, Jamal Killings, tells WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2mCUgjL ) the child was on the curb. Killings says he tried to stop the car for going too fast in a
Killings says he tended to the boy, who's now out of the hospital, and he didn't realize someone shot the driver.
Police are looking for several suspects.
