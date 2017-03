EU calls for privacy-security balance on message encryption

BRUSSELS — The European Union's presidency says people's privacy must be protected following British calls for police access to encrypted messages in case of attacks.

Maltese Interior Minister Carmelo Abela said Monday "there is a fine line here. We need to of course protect the privacy of the people but we also have to protect the security of the people."

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that "we need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp — and there are plenty of others like that — don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other."

London attacker Khalid Masood sent a WhatsApp message that can't be accessed because it was encrypted.