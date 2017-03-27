Iran's president to meet with Putin; economic ties on agenda
MOSCOW — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is visiting Russia for talks expected to focus on economic ties and the Syrian conflict.
Rouhani is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday.
During a meeting with Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday, Rouhani hailed the countries' bilateral
Russia, Turkey and Iran have brokered a cease-fire that has helped reduce hostilities in Syria. They also have co-sponsored two rounds of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, and are preparing for another round.
Russia and Iran have staunchly backed Syrian President Bashar Assad in the six-year conflict, while Turkey has supported Assad's opponents.
