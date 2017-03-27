Italy: Dad suspected of killing 2 kids, self over finances

ROME — Prosecutors in northern Italy say money problems may have driven a father to kill his two young children at his family's home before he jumped off a cliff and killed himself.

Trento Prosecutor Pasquale Profiti said Gabriele Sorrentino didn't leave a note behind. But Profiti told a press conference in Trento on Monday there were "reasonable reasons" to think financial problems were behind the suspected double murder-suicide.

The mother of the slain children, who both were under age 4, found their bodies when she returned home Monday after having left them in their father's care.