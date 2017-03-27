Le Pen: I will quit office if French reject eurozone exit

PARIS — Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says that if her plan to pull France from the euro currency is rejected by the French she will resign.

Le Pen, speaking Monday on Europe 1 radio, reiterated her plan to hold a referendum on the euro issue if elected president, and "If it's no, I will go."

She said that a show of support for the eurozone means the French "choose a model of governance imposed by the European Union" — which Le Pen also wants to exit. It also means, she said, that "70 per cent of my project cannot be put in place."