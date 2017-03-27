Maldives government thwarts opposition bid to oust speaker

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A bid by the opposition to wrest control of the Maldives' Parliament has failed after its lawmakers were either evicted or walked out from a vote on ousting the speaker following a dispute over problems with the electronic voting system.

The government on Tuesday defeated a motion to oust the speaker by 48 votes with none opposing.

The vote was seen a test for President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, whose control over Parliament was threatened by a new understanding between the Maldives' former strongman and its first democratically elected president. However, a dispute arose when lawmakers found that the electronic voting system had crashed, and the opposition accused the government of tampering with the system.