Merkel ally sees 'tail wind' from German state election
BERLIN — A senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says the conservatives' unexpectedly strong win in a state vote gives them "tail wind" for bigger upcoming elections.
Armin Laschet, a Christian Democrat deputy leader, told ZDF television Monday: "Everything that was said about the Schulz train rolling over everything and changing everything didn't come true."
He said: "We have tail wind, but we haven't won anything yet."