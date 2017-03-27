Mexican fishermen burn boat, demand environmentalists out

MEXICO CITY — Dozens of fishermen have burned a boat as part of a threat to force out a ship operated by the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society in Mexico's Gulf of California.

Sea Shepherd has been removing illegal and abandoned nets that endanger the vaquita, the world's smallest porpoise, which is threatened with extinction.

Fishermen in the town of San Felipe painted the name of the Sea Shepherd on an empty, open fishing boat they burned Sunday. They threatened to remove the conservationists' ship themselves if the government doesn't.

The fishermen were angered by conservationists' calls for a boycott of Mexican shrimp, and possible plans to ban all gillnet fishing in the area.