More Iranians seeking to run in municipal elections in May
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV says a significantly higher number of Iranians are seeking to run in the municipal elections next month.
Monday's report says 287,000 hopefuls — or 14
The candidates had a week to register and those approved will be announced by a parliament-led committee early next month.
Municipal councils, set up in the 1990s, choose city mayors and decide on the spending of their constituencies' budgets.
The May 19 vote is to be held at the same time as the country's presidential election.
Under the law, Iran's current President Hassan Rouhani is eligible to run for another term in office.