Netanyahu welcomes new US ambassador 'to Jerusalem'

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo) says he looks forward to welcoming new U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman to Israel "and especially to Jerusalem."

Netanyahu is addressing the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the powerful Israel lobby group. He's alluding to the Trump administration's deliberations about whether to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in line with Israel's longstanding wishes.

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump promised to move the embassy, but now says he's examining the issue closely. Friedman is expected to work at least partially out of Jerusalem, where he has a home.