Nigeria and Poland seek to develop economic, military ties

WARSAW, Poland — The foreign minister of Nigeria is in Poland in an effort to develop economic, military and security ties with the fast-growing economy in central Europe.

Geoffrey Onyeama, on his first visit to Poland, said he was "extremely impressed" by the economic development he has seen in Poland, a country that threw off communist rule 28 years ago.

He said Nigeria, an oil exporter badly hit by a fall in oil prices, is eager to diversify its "mono-economy" and is seeking out Poland as a new partner.