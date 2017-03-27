Nigerian governor jailed for corruption on bail

YOLA, Nigeria — A former Nigerian governor sentenced to five years' jail for corruption has been granted bail to seek medical care after just 20 days in prison.

Bala James Ngilari of northeastern Adamawa state was the first senior government figure successfully prosecuted since President Muhammadu Buhari won elections two years ago, in part because of promises to fight endemic corruption.

State prosecutors objected but were overruled Monday at the High Court in Yola, capital of Adamawa.

Judge Nathan Musa ordered Ngilari's release on bail after two prison officials testified he suffered from high blood pressure and his health was deteriorating.