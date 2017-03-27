Officials: Vegas airport traffic slightly down in February

LAS VEGAS — Slightly fewer passengers arrived and departed from McCarran International Airport this February compared with a year earlier.

Transportation authorities on Monday said the airport clocked 3.4 million passengers in February. They attributed the difference of almost 12,000 passengers over the year to 2016 being a leap year.

Of the passengers that walked through McCarran last month, more than 3.1 million travelled in domestic flights, while almost 246,000 travelled in international flights.

Southwest Airlines continued to be the busiest carrier at the airport, transporting more than a third of all of McCarran's passengers in February. The second busiest airline was American Airlines with over 335,000 passengers.