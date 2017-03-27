6 killed in plane crash near Zimbabwe-Mozambique border

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A small plane crashed Monday near the border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, killing all six people on board.

A Mozambican district police commander, Gelindo Vumbuca, said the crash occurred in the Machipanda mountain range, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported. However, a state-controlled newspaper in Zimbabwe, the Herald, said the plane crashed in the mountainous Vumba area on the Zimbabwean side of the border.

The victims included two crewmembers and four passengers, Lusa said.