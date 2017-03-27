Puerto Rico police: 3 people shot dead, set on fire in car
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico say three people have been shot dead and their bodies set on fire in a remote mountain town.
Police Capt. Ricardo Haddock tells reporters the unidentified victims were found inside a car in the town of Gurabo, south of San Juan. Officials say they have no further details and the investigation is continuing.
Monday's discovery comes as Puerto Rico fights an uptick in violent crime. The U.S. territory of 3.4 million people reported 679 killings last year, a 16
