Racist sword killer says he'd mulled racial attack for years

NEW YORK — A white racist accused of fatally stabbing a 66-year-old stranger on a Manhattan street because he was black says he'd intended it as "a practice run" in a mission to deter interracial relationships.

James Harris Jackson says in a jailhouse interview with the Daily News that his ideal society is "1950s America."

The victim, Timothy Caughman, was alone and collecting bottles for recycling when he was attacked from behind last week.