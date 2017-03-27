Report: Blacks make up 1.2 per cent of Mexico's population
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican census report said Monday that 1.38 million Mexicans identify themselves as having African ancestors, equal to about 1.2
For years Afro-Mexicans had been largely ignored in comparison with the country's indigenous communities. As measured by speaking an indigenous language, indigenous peoples make up about 6.5
Mexico's national statistics institute said the study was based on a 2015 intermediate census in which respondents were asked to self-report their ethnicity and economic circumstances.
The Afro-Mexican population was concentrated largely in three southern states: Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Veracruz.
Afro-Mexicans also self-identified as indigenous at a higher rate than average Mexicans. Based on self-identification, about 65
