Robbery at Cartier shop in Monaco: jewelry found, 4 arrests

PARIS — Monaco's prosecutor and police chief say four people have been arrested and almost all the stolen pieces of jewelry have been found, two days after an armed heist at a luxurious Cartier jewelry shop in Monte Carlo.

Jacques Doremieux and Richard Marangoni said at a news conference Monday that they have established at least five people were involved in the robbery.

Police are still looking for the final suspect.

The value of the jewels is "several million euros," the prosecutor said.

Authorities said three individuals carrying at least one firearm targeted the shop Saturday in the prestigious city centre of Monaco, as another person was waiting for them in a car.