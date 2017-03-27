Some balk as Seattle seeks to spend more money on homeless

SEATTLE — Sixteen months after he declared a state of emergency on homelessness, the mayor of Seattle is asking voters in this liberal, affluent city for $55 million a year in new taxes to fight the problem.

In making his case, Mayor Ed Murray says the problem has grown exponentially, and federal and state help is unlikely. He's hoping residents will support a proposed initiative that would raise $275 million over five years to pay for rent subsidies, treatment and other homeless services — almost doubling what Seattle spends each year.