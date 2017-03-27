State Senate could vote on resolution to move Polk's body

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee state Senate could decide as early as Monday on whether to approve a resolution that would allow the body of former President James K. Polk to be exhumed and moved to a fourth resting place.

Polk and his wife, Sarah, are currently buried on the grounds of the state capitol .

The resolution would allow the bodies to be exhumed and moved about 50 miles south to Columbia to the grounds of the James K. Polk Home and Museum.