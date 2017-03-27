Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Stocks around the world sank Monday on worries that the Trump White House may not be able to help businesses as much as once thought. Many of the trends that have been in place since Election Day went into sharp reverse: The dollar's value sank against other currencies, as did bank stocks, while prices jumped for Treasury bonds.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 17 points, or 0.7
Small-company stocks, which have outpaced the rest of the market since the election, fell even more. The Russell 2000 index sank 18 points, or 1.3
The stock market had been on a nearly nonstop rip higher since Election Day on the belief that President Donald Trump and a Republican-led Congress will cut income taxes, loosen regulations for companies and institute other business-friendly policies. Besides stronger economic growth, investors were also predicting higher inflation would be on the way.
But last week's failure by Republicans to
DOLLAR DUMP: The dollar fell against most of its major rivals, including the Japanese yen, euro and British pound. The ICE U.S. Dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's value against six others, has given up nearly all of its big gains since Election Day.
YIELDS DROP: The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.35
BANKS SINK: Bank stocks have tracked the movements of Treasury yields recently, because higher interest rates would allow them to charge more for loans and reap bigger profits. Financial stocks in the S&P 500 dropped 2
AN ANXIOUS MARKET: The VIX index measures the market's nervousness by looking at how much traders are paying to protect against upcoming drops in the S&P 500. By that measure, investors are feeling the most jittery since mid-November, shortly after Election Day. The VIX jumped 12
GOLD GLITTERS: The price of gold jumped $11.20, or 0.9
Silver rose 38 cents to $18.13 per ounce. Copper, whose price tends to rise and fall with expectations for economic growth, fell 4 cents to $2.59 per pound.
MARKETS ABROAD: Stocks were weak around the world. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.4
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 72 cents to $47.25 per barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 72 cents to $50.20.