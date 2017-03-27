Swedish soldier drowns in vehicle after sinking in icy river

STOCKHOLM — The Swedish Armed Forces says a soldier has drowned after being trapped in an armoured vehicle he was driving that fell through the ice during a military exercise in northern Sweden.

The army says six other soldiers were treated for hypothermia after they tried to help the driver. They included the driver's companion who managed to escape from the 22.5-ton vehicle before it plunged into the snow-covered river after 10 p.m. Sunday.

"The worst thing that can happen has unfortunately happened," said Col. Mikael Frisell, regimental commander of the exercise.