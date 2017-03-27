Swiss, Turks open probes over 'Kill Erdogan' protest banner

GENEVA — Swiss and Turkish prosecutors have opened investigations after protesters against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Switzerland's capital hoisted a banner showing a gun pointed an image of his face next to the words "Kill Erdogan."

Spokesman Dominik Jaeggi of the Bern police said Monday that regional prosecutors have opened a probe over alleged "public provocation of crimes or violence." Police collected evidence when the banner was raised in the peaceful protest Saturday outside the Swiss parliament in Bern, but did not pull it down.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said prosecutors in Istanbul also launched a probe, instructing police to identify the demonstrators who unfurled the poster.