The Latest: 5 still in hospital from Ohio nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI — The Latest on the nightclub shooting in Cincinnati (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

A spokeswoman says five people remain hospitalized after a weekend shootout at a Cincinnati nightclub that left a man dead and 15 people injured.

Police searching for suspects plan to give an update late Monday morning.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman Kelly Martin said the conditions of the hospitalized patients remained the same shortly before daybreak, with two considered critical and three stable.

Authorities say a dispute among several people escalated into the shootout early Sunday that sent patrons diving to the ground to dodge bullets at the crowded Cameo club. Police say the club has a history of gun violence.

Its operator says Cameo will remain closed during the police investigation and an internal investigation.

Authorities identified the man who died as 27-year-old O'Bryan Spikes.

___

12:25 a.m.

Authorities say a gunfight broke out inside the crowded Cameo club early Sunday after a dispute among several people escalated into a shootout that sent club patrons diving to the ground to dodge bullets.

Twenty-seven-year-old O'Bryan Spikes was killed and 15 other people were injured. At least five victims remained hospitalized Monday morning. A University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman says two are in critical condition and three are in stable.

No suspects are in custody in the shooting at the club, which police say has a history of gun violence.