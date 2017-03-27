The Latest: Board recommends rejecting clemency for inmates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on eight upcoming executions in Arkansas (all times local):

3 p.m.

The Arkansas Parole Board is recommending the governor reject long-shot bids for clemency by two inmates facing lethal injection next month as the state nears an unprecedented four days of double executions over a 10-day period.

The board on Monday said the clemency requests by convicted murderers Stacey Eugene Johnson and Ledell Lee were without merit. The ultimate decision on whether to spare the men's lives rests with Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Republican governor scheduled the executions last month.

Five of the eight inmates scheduled for execution have asked the Parole Board to spare their lives. Johnson and Lee are set to die April 20. Other double executions are set for April 17, April 24 and April 27.

Arkansas has not carried out an execution since 2005.

___

1:40 p.m.

The eight Arkansas inmates scheduled for lethal injection next month are asking a federal judge to block the state's unprecedented plan to conduct four nights of double executions over a 10-day period.

Attorneys for the inmates filed a motion Monday seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent their executions, which are set to begin on April 17.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson scheduled the executions to occur before Arkansas' supply of a controversial sedative expires at the end of April. The sedative, midazolam, is used in the state's three-drug lethal injection protocol and has been used in flawed executions in other states

The inmates argue that the drug and the execution schedule violates their constitutional rights.