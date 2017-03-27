The Latest: Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in Florida shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — The Latest on the killing of a woman and the shooting of five others, including two boys, in Sanford, Florida (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Police in central Florida say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing over property before he fatally shot her and also shot five others, including her two grade-school age sons.

Sanford Police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said that the woman and the gunman were arguing Monday morning at a gas station over property, and the woman approached a police officer about it.

The officer settled them down, but sometime later the officer was called to the home where the argument had flared up again.

The argument died down again and the officer left.

A short time later, the gunman fatally shot the woman and also shot her two sons and their grandfather.

The gunman then went to a nearby street and shot two bystanders, including a high school student waiting for a bus.

___

9 a.m.

Investigators say one person is dead and five others — including two young children — are being treated for injuries following a shooting in central Florida.

Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillet tells local news outlets that four people were shot in a house following what appears to be a domestic violence incident early Monday. She says two innocent bystanders were also shot in another location in Sanford, which is northeast of Orlando.

She says the children are ages 7 and 8, and that all five shooting victims are in critical condition.

Gillet says a police officer heard the shots at the second location and was able to capture the suspect. A weapon was found.

The names of the shooting victims haven't been released.