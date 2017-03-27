The Latest: Police have video from Vegas Strip bus shooting

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a fatal shooting on a bus along the Las Vegas Strip (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Police are reviewing security video from inside a double-decker bus where they say a passenger shot two people "for no apparent reason" during the weekend at a stop on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield said Monday that the recording won't be made public, pending court appearances by 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas.

Bus security systems record sound. But Hadfield says the gunman may not have said anything before firing several shots.

A Montana man was killed and a Las Vegas man was wounded.

Cardenas surrendered to police SWAT officers after a standoff that lasted several hours Saturday amid casino resorts at the heart of the busy tourist corridor.

He's expected to have a lawyer appointed to his case Wednesday when he appears on murder, attempted murder, weapon and other charges.

12:14 a.m.

Police say a man sitting at the back of a public bus on the Las Vegas Strip started shooting "for no apparent reason" as passengers got off at a stop in the heart of the tourism corridor.

Police said Sunday that 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas is accused in the shooting. Authorities say he surrendered peacefully after a standoff inside the double-decker bus that lasted more than four hours Saturday.

He has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, burglary and opening fire on the bus. An attorney for Cardenas couldn't immediately be found.

The bus had stopped on the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino. Police say passengers were leaving when Cardenas stood up and fired several rounds from a handgun.