The Latest: White racist charged with murder as terrorism

NEW YORK — The Latest on James Harris Jackson, a white racist accused of stabbing Timothy Caughman, a black man (all times local):

4 p.m.

A white racist accused of the fatal stabbing of a black man on a Manhattan street has been indicted on a charge of murder as an act of terrorism.

James Harris Jackson appeared briefly in court Monday, and did not speak. Prosecutors had previously also charged him with murder as a hate crime. Jackson's attorney had no comment.

Jackson is accused of killing Timothy Caughman, a 66-year-old stranger to him. Caughman was attacked from behind last week as he was collecting bottles for recycling.

An arraignment on the indictment has been set for April 13.

Jackson has said his mission was to deter interracial relationships.

___

1:17 p.m.

A white racist accused of fatally stabbing a 66-year-old stranger on a Manhattan street because he was black says he'd intended it as "a practice run" in a mission to deter interracial relationships.

James Harris Jackson says in a jailhouse interview with the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2nXQFgo) that his ideal society is "1950s America."

The victim, Timothy Caughman, was alone and collecting bottles for recycling when he was attacked from behind last week.