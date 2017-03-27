Third life sentence requested for 'Carlos the Jackal'

PARIS — A French prosecutor has requested a third life sentence for the man known as "Carlos the Jackal," once the world's most-wanted fugitive, for a deadly 1974 attack on a Paris shopping arcade.

The Venezuelan-born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez is already serving two life sentences in France for a series of murders and attacks he has been convicted of perpetrating or organizing in the country on behalf of the Palestinian cause or of communist revolution in the 1970s and '80s.

Prosecutor Remi Crosson du Cormier on Monday asked a Paris court to give Ramirez Sanchez the harshest sentence in French law for "the horror of this terrorist attack."

Known worldwide as "Carlos," the 67-year-old has denied involvement, saying there's no proof against him.