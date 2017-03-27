Unusual weather damages Wyoming national park building
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSON, Wyo. — Officials at an eastern Wyoming national park are unsure if a recently damaged roof will delay a preserve
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2nYfIje ) that an unusual amount of snow water, rain and warm temperatures at Grand Teton National Park may have crushed the roof of the Laurance S. Rockfeller Preserve Center. The
Park officials say maintenance workers spotted the damage Thursday. They say no one was in the building when the damage occurred.
Before crews can work on the roof, they must clear the snow on roads that lead to the building.
The crews will also be checking to see if the building suffered any other damages.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com