Woman who tried to jump White House fence back in court

WASHINGTON — A woman who got tangled up by her shoelaces while trying to jump the White House fence last week faces a federal charge after a similar stunt.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said Monday in a statement that 38-year-old Marci Wahl of Everett, Washington, is charged with illegally entering or remaining in a restricted building. She's scheduled to be in federal court Tuesday.

Wahl was arrested last week at the White House. She was charged with unlawful entry, ordered to stay away from the area and released. She was arrested Friday and released after being spotted near the home. Most recently, she was arrested Sunday after allegedly scaling a fence at the Treasury Building near the White House.