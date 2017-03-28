1st sex reassignment inmate gets razor, other property
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery again has access to a razor after she complained that she was being forced to grow a beard and
Shiloh Quine was recently moved into the general inmate population at the Central California Women's Facility, said corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton. There she can have a razor and other property that routinely wasn't allowed for nearly two months while she was being evaluated as a new inmate.
The convicted murderer was transferred to the women's prison in Chowchilla last month after having the sex reassignment surgery in January.
Quine, 57, alleged in a recent federal court filing that prison officials were retaliating against her by denying her a razor, her television and enough privacy to perform required intimate post-operative procedures.
But Thornton said the same rules apply to all female inmates.
Quine said in the court filing that her facial hair was making the transition to life as a woman more difficult.
She was known as Rodney James Quine when she and an accomplice kidnapped and fatally shot 33-year-old Shahid Ali Baig, a father of three, during a robbery in downtown Los Angeles in 1980.
Quine had been housed in men's prisons for 36 years despite living as a woman since 2009. California settled her lawsuit in 2015 by agreeing to provide the surgery.
Quine's attorneys at the