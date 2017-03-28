3 Iraqis living in US accused of hiding ties to kidnapper

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Three Iraqis living in the U.S. as refugees have been charged with visa fraud after prosecutors say they hid their family ties to a kidnapper.

Thirty-five-year-old Yousif Al Mashhandani of Vienna, Virginia, and 38-year-old Adil Hasan of Burke, Virginia, were arrested Tuesday morning. A summons was issued for Hasan's wife, 32-year-old Enas Ibrahim.

All three came to the U.S. and settled in the Washington suburbs after applying for refugee status.

But prosecutors say the two men are brothers of Majid Al Mashhandani. According to court papers, he has admitted his role in the 2004 kidnapping of U.S. contractor Roy Hallums, who spent nearly a year in captivity before he was freed in an army raid.