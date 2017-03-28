4 lawsuits now seek to block PolyMet mine land exchange

MINNEAPOLIS — Environmental groups have now filed four lawsuits seeking to prevent the U.S. Forest Service from swapping land for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

The exchange deal calls for trading 6,650 acres of federal land that PolyMet needs for its mine near Babbitt for a similar amount of private land nearby in the Superior National Forest.

Lawsuits filed in federal court by the Center for Biological Diversity and a coalition that includes the Sierra Club join a similar lawsuit filed Monday by a coalition led by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, and a case filed in January by WaterLegacy.