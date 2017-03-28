Audit: Puerto Rico police lack psychological evaluations
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An audit of Puerto Rico's police department has found that only a handful of officers have undergone psychological evaluations as required by law.
The island's comptroller's office said Tuesday that between 3 and 11
The U.S. territory's police department is undergoing a federally mandated reform after a 2011 federal report accused officers of illegal killings, corruption and civil rights violations.