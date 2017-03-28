News / World

Audit: Puerto Rico police lack psychological evaluations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An audit of Puerto Rico's police department has found that only a handful of officers have undergone psychological evaluations as required by law.

The island's comptroller's office said Tuesday that between 3 and 11 per cent of classified officers and those of rank received an evaluation in the past six years. It also found that only 12 per cent of employees underwent required annual drug testing.

The U.S. territory's police department is undergoing a federally mandated reform after a 2011 federal report accused officers of illegal killings, corruption and civil rights violations.

