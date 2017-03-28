Baltimore police show jarring footage of police shooting

BALTIMORE — Body cameras have captured a scene rarely made public: a Baltimore SWAT supervisor ordering an officer to kill a man holding two children hostage with a knife. While the video is jarring, the footage offers an unusual window into how officers make the difficult decision to use lethal force.

Davis said the officers showed courage under pressure and stressed such commands from SWAT supervisors are "not uncommon" in deadly situations. But seldom are such exchanges recorded by cameras.

The video shows a SWAT team sergeant outside the house where authorities had been unsuccessfully pleading for nearly an hour for 39-year-old Reno Owens to release a 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl.