Bolivia's Evo Morales to return earlier to Cuba for surgery

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales says that he'll return to Cuba earlier than planned for a brief operation to remove a nodule on his vocal chords.

Morales had planned to return to the island in April. But he said Tuesday that he'll travel to Havana Wednesday night.

The 57-year-old says that a sore throat is getting worse, prompting him to undergo surgery earlier than planned. He says that he's not suffering any pain.

Morales was treated in Cuba earlier this month after losing his voice due to a sore throat. Doctors determined that he suffered from a viral infection.