Carl Clark, WWII hero recognized 6 decades later, dies

SAN FRANCISCO — A California man who was denied a medal of honour for his heroism during World War II for more than six decades because he was black has died. He was 100.

Carl Clark's daughter, Karen Clark Collins, said Tuesday her father died March 16 at a Veteran's Administration hospital in Menlo Park.

Clark was serving as a Steward First Class aboard the USS Aaron Ward when Japanese kamikazes attacked the destroyer near Okinawa, Japan, in May 1945.

Six kamikazes hit the destroyer, with the blast from one plane so powerful that it blew him all the way across the ship.