Central Europe's leaders discuss Brexit, migrants, economy

WARSAW, Poland — Leaders from Central Europe are meeting in Warsaw on the eve of Britain's triggering its divorce from the European Union to discuss future ties with London, migration and boosting their region's economy.

Tuesday's meeting of the so-called Visegrad Group brings together Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and her counterparts from Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The group, which aspires to have a greater role in EU policies, is critical of the bloc and says it is responsible for Britain's decision to leave. London is expected to officially trigger the departure procedure on Wednesday.